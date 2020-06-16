Information on Pandemic EBT funds

JAY - Families can receive up to $365 per child to spend on groceries in addition to meals from school through a new program called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT.

Children are eligible for benefits if they are eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals and their school is closed due to COVID-19. IF a family currently receives SNAP or TANF they do not need to apply. The P-EBT benefit will be added to their existing card. If a family does not have SNAP/TANF but applied for Free or Reduced meals at their school and were approved can receive the P-EBT benefit but they must call and apply. They will get their P-EBT card in the mail.

The card will be used like a debit card. Families will get up to $365 per eligible child on their P-EBT card to use on food and groceries. Students can still pick up school breakfast and lunch if they receive these benefits.

Apply by June 19 by calling 1-855-797-4357 or go to https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ofi for more information.