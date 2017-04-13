Informational event to answer home buyer questions

FARMINGTON - Thinking of buying a house? A local company will be hosting an informational event on April 25, featuring experts answering questions and refreshments.

County Seat Realty will be holding the informal meet-and-greet with your home buying team on Tuesday, April 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. at its office at 186 Main Street. A home inspector, a mortgage specialist, an attorney and County Seat's own amazing Realtors will be available to answer any questions prospective homeowners might have. Appetizers and beverages will be provided.

The even is completely free, but please RSVP by April 21 so County Seat Realty can plan for materials and refreshments. Call County Seat Realty at (207)778-2755 or email info@countyseatrlty.com.