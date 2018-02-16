Interim CEO to lead FCHN, Western Maine Health

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine Health Board of Trustees and Franklin Community Health Network Board of Directors recently voted to move forward with a shared CEO model between their two organizations. This means that Timothy A. Churchill, the president and CEO of Western Maine Health who was appointed Interim CEO of Franklin Community Health Network in February 2016, will now assume that role with FCHN on a permanent basis.

“Since Tim stepped into this additional role on an interim basis, our boards have had an opportunity to explore opportunities to leverage our shared expertise and create greater scale,” said Clint Boothby, chair of the FCHN Board of Directors. “Already this has enhanced our efforts with regard to care quality, finance and other areas, and we are getting real results. Our financial condition is improving, and we have been named a Top Rural Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, widely regarded as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. We are excited to leverage this partnership further as we move forward.”

Churchill has been the president and CEO of Western Maine Health and its flagship, Stephens Memorial Hospital, since 1996. Prior to that, he held various executive posts in the healthcare industry dating back to the 1980s. His first leadership role was as CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Philadelphia in the early 1990s. He has also served as president of the Osteopathic Medical Center of Philadelphia and president of Windber Medical Center in Windber, Penn. Born in Lewiston and raised in Waterville, he holds an MBA from the University of Maine and a bachelor’s degree from King’s College in Pennsylvania.

Franklin Community Health Network is a nonprofit, integrated network of rural healthcare providers, created by Franklin Memorial Hospital in 1991. Its affiliates include Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin Health, Evergreen Behavioral Services, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, and NorthStar EMS.

Western Maine Health Corp. is the parent of Stephens Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, and offers a range of inpatient and outpatient services including Western Maine Multi Medical Specialists, school based health clinics and community educational programs.

FCHN and WMH are members of MaineHealth, the state’s largest healthcare system with member and affiliate hospitals throughout southern, western and central Maine, as well as Carroll County, N.H.