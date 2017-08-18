Introduction to phlebotomy course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer Introduction to Phlebotomy on Thursday evenings, Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A combination of lecture, lab and hands-on practical experience, this course will allow participants to develop the skills needed to work in an entry-level position as a phlebotomist. Coursework includes selecting and preparing the skin puncture site, collecting specimens, adhering to the proper health and safety guidelines, patient/technician relationship, and proper record keeping of laboratory tests. Upon completion, students may qualify for employment in hospitals, clinics, physicians' offices and other health care settings.

The cost is $529 and includes materials and book. For more information or to register, please contact the Center for Workforce & Professional Development 207-755-5280, or email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/ccs to register online. Registration deadline for this program is September 5.