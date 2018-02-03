Italian spaghetti supper to benefit Rangeley Library

RANGELEY - An all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper sponsored by the Rangeley Public Library with the support of the Cerminara family will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The homemade Italian spaghetti dinner has become an annual tradition for many in the community. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Besides spaghetti and meatballs, salad and garlic bread will complement the meal. Afterwards a homemade brownie served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce will be for dessert. To enjoy more of the Cerminara’s culinary creation at home, jars of sauce and meatballs will be available for purchase at the supper.

Raffle tickets for Italian themed baskets will be available for purchase at the Library and during the dinner at $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. Presence is not required to win.

For twenty years now, Frank and Patti Cerminara and their extended family have shown their love by donating their time and talents to help the library with this fundraising event. For days prior Patti cooks the sauce from scratch using herbs and seasonings from her garden, and then the dinner itself is a family affair with everyone available helping to pull it off. They count on serving a minimum of 100 dinners, but many years it has been way over that as the word of this authentic Italian meal has spread.

The Library’s Spaghetti Supper is a wonderful event on so many levels. It not only helps to raise funds to support the local library, it also gives people the chance to get out and visit with friends in the community.