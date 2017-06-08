Jay and Livermore Falls exploring Community Heart & Soul program

LIVERMORE FALLS – Several Maine communities have successfully used Community Heart & Soul, a program of the Orton Family Foundation as a catalyst for positive change in their community. The towns of Jay and Livermore Falls are taking a first step to explore this effective program.

A community-wide meeting will be held 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at Main-Land Development on 69 Main Street, Livermore Falls. Guest speakers include, Jane Lafleur, Community Heart & Soul Coach; Susan Lessard, Bucksport Town Manager; Thom Harnett, Mayor of Gardiner; and Christopher Johnson, Bucksport Community Member.

Success stories in Gardiner, Bucksport, Biddeford and others show that working with Heart & Soul builds stronger, healthier and economically vibrant communities by focusing on what matters most and involving everyone.

This event is a collaborative effort with the towns of Jay and Livermore Falls, the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce and Greater Franklin Development Council. Plan to attend this meeting to learn about how to make our communities more vibrant.

The June 19 meeting is a call to explore Heart & Soul.

“This resident-driven model takes into account both the unique character of a town and the deep emotional connection of the people who live there – a town’s 'Heart & Soul,'" according to the program's website.

For more information, Shiloh LaFreniere, 897-6785; Kristal Flagg, 897-3321; Kim Turner, 897-0900 or Alison Hagerstrom, 778-5887.