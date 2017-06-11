Jay-Livermore Falls Lions clean rail trail

Jay-Livermore Falls – On June 3 ten members of the Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club joined hundreds of New England Lions working on Lions Clubs International World Service Day where hundreds of thousands of Lions worked on service projects to make their local areas a better place to live as a part of Lions International’s Centennial Celebration. The local Lions spent 25 hours picking up litter along the local rail trail that had been dropped by walkers, bikers and ATV riders. This is a true example of the Lions Motto “We Serve."

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay-Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Dr. Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 48 current members around town.