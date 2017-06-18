Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club donates to Treat Memorial Library

JAY-LIVERMORE FALLS – The Jay–Livermore Falls Lions Club at their June 6 meeting presented the Livermore Falls Treat Memorial Librarian Myra Rosenbaum with a check in the amount of $500 to support fund raising efforts to upgrade the library. The donation will go toward the purchase of new computers.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay–Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore, Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Dr. Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 48 current members around town.