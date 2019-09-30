Jay recycling no longer accepting glass
JAY - Due to market conditions, the town will no longer be accepting glass in single sort recycling. In addition, only #2 plastics (primarily colored containers such as detergent bottles and opaque containers such as milk and juice jugs) will be accepted. Single sort materials set out for curbside pickup should be loose in a container, not in a bag.
The following is a guide to assist citizens on acceptable and unacceptable materials.
Acceptable Single Sort Recyclable Material
-
- Paper
- Clean cardboard and pizza boxes
- Clean paper plates & paper board
- News paper and inserts
- Magazines and catalogs
- Mail or envelopes (no plastic, tyvek or windows)
- Office paper
- Books including phone books
- Paper bags
- Shredded paper (bagged in clear bag only)
- Metals
- Tins cans
- Aluminum cans
- Aluminum containers & foil Aerosol cans (empty only)
- Plastic #2 ONLY
- #2 colored containers mainly detergent bottles
- #2 opaque containers mainly milk and juice jugs
Unacceptable Single Sort Materials
- Trash/garbage, needles, sharps knives and other blades
- Glass bottles and jars
- #1 plastics
- #3 - #7 plastics
- Clothing and shoes
- Bedding
- Textiles
- Pipe (plastic or steel)
- Food
- Diapers
- Contaminated paper
- Paper towels/ napkins
- Bubble wrap
- Envelopes with windows or metal hasps
- Batteries
- Propane or any gas cylinder
- Plastic bags
- Plastic wrap
- Vinyl (shutters/siding)
- Garden hoses
- Rope, string or chain
- Light bulbs
- Tarps
Any suggestions as to where glass CAN be recycled?