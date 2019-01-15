Jay woman chosen for SeniorsPlus board

LEWISTON - Cheryl-ann Jerry of Jay has been elected to the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus, where she is also on the Advisory Board.

Jerry is the owner of Reflexology by CJ in Jay. President of the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club, Jerry also teaches line dancing at Fitness Stylz Gym located in Livermore Falls. She previously worked as a social worker with people with mental illness, was a home-based Head Start teacher, and a crisis worker.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 17,000 individuals it serves annually. Its Meals on Wheels program alone serves more than 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 people.