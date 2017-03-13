Jay/Livermore Falls Lion honored for 50 years of service

Jay/Livermore Falls – At a meeting on February 21 of the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club, former Vice District Governor Lion Al Godfrey was honored for 50 years of Lions Service.

Legislative Representative Christine Riley of Jay presented Lion Al with an official expression of sentiment on behalf of the 128 Legislature and the people of the State of Maine for his exemplary service. The Club also presented the honored guest with a plaque thanking him for the 50 years of service.

Lion Al was inducted into the Winthrop Lions Club on Jan. 11, 1967 and served there until he transferred to the Jay-L.F. Club in September 2013. He will be at the Home and Living Show at the Spruce Mountain High School Dome on April 29 and 30 greeting people.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay/Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community. For more information please contact President Dr. Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 46 current members around town.