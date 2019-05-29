Jennifer Nuttall earns certified medical-surgical registered nurse credential

FARMINGTON - Jennifer Nuttall, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board. Nuttall joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Nuttall started at FMH in 1999, first in the lab as a phlebotomist while attending nursing school. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 17 years.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing. The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification, formerly the ABNS Accreditation Council.