Franklin Countys First News

Jennifer Nuttall earns certified medical-surgical registered nurse credential

Posted by • May 29, 2019 •

Jennifer Nuttall

FARMINGTON - Jennifer Nuttall, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board. Nuttall joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Nuttall started at FMH in 1999, first in the lab as a phlebotomist while attending nursing school. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 17 years.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing. The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification, formerly the ABNS Accreditation Council.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

4 Responses »

  1. Mark Ranger
    May 29, 2019 • 10:09 am

    Congratulations!

  2. Larry B Labul
    May 29, 2019 • 10:36 am

    Congratulations Jen!!!

  3. Lolly
    May 29, 2019 • 10:44 am

    Congratulations! You are the BEST NURSE EVER!!

  4. Mike farrington
    May 29, 2019 • 11:03 am

    Congratulations Jennifa!!

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives