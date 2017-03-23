Jerry Ireland to address Soil & Water Conservation District on April 7

FARMINGTON - The public is invited to hear a presentation by Jerry Ireland, U.S. Army veteran, representing the United Farmer Veterans of America. Ireland and others will be at the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting on Friday, April 7 at the W.G. Mallett School off Middle Street. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m. with a silent auction.

A free pot luck dinner will be ready at 5:30 p.m. followed by Ireland’s presentation at 6:30 p.m. Those attending the dinner are asked to preregister by Wednesday, April 5. All donations will go to the Veterans 2x4 Project.

Juan Hernandez, a state conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, will discuss available USDA programs and funding. He will be followed by the USDA's Acting Director Ron Dyer who will talk about the new Farm Safety Modernization Act, FSMA.

To register simple email info@franklincswcd.org or drop off to USDA Service Center 107 Park Street - Farmington: your name, address and phone number.