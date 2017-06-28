Jodi Cordes receives 2017 DOVE award

FARMINGTON - Jodi Cordes, Franklin Community Health Network director of provider recruitment and volunteer services, has been awarded the 2017 Director of Volunteer Excellence Award for her outstanding contributions and her continued excellence in the volunteer administration field and beyond. She has been involved with volunteer management for over five years.

Cordes was recognized by the Maine Society Directors of Healthcare Volunteer Services during the Allied Professionals Societies Recognition Luncheon on June 22 at the Maine Hospital Association’s Summer Forum at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Cordes received her master’s degree in instructional technology from Towson University and bachelor’s degree in business education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is certified as a human resources administrator.

Director of Human Resources Cindy Cronkhite states, “Jodi is dedicated to Franklin Community Health Network, and her work with the volunteers helps support our organization in so many ways. She upholds our mission and values, always has a smile on her face, and generates enthusiasm with everyone she interacts with.”

Cordes was the MSDHVS hospitality chair from 2013-2015, and is the current scholarship chair. As the education chair for New England Association of Directors of Healthcare Volunteer Services, she was instrumental in planning and leading a very successful educational conference held in May 2017 and hosted by MSDHVS. She additionally was the recipient of the NEADHVS “Team Star Award” at its spring conference.

Martha Wildman, director of volunteer services at Eastern Maine Medical Center and President of MSDHVS adds, “Jodi is always looking at ways to improve and build relationships. She is a valued member of MSDHVS and NEADHVS, and we congratulate her as the recipient of the 2017 DOVE Award.”