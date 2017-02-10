Justin Longhurst joins Allied Physical Therapy

FARMINGTON - Justin Longhurst DPT, ATC, has joined the practice of Allied Physical Therapy.

Longhurst was born and raised in Utah and received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2013 from the University of Missouri. He is also a Certified Athletic Trainer. Longhurst wanted to move to New England and said that “with family in the area, I was familiar with the great town and atmosphere of Farmington. I was told that Allied PT was the place to work, so when an opening came along, I jumped on it.”

With the combination of physical therapy and athletic training, Longhurst works with patients and athletes of all levels and ages.

“With my background in athletic training and manual therapy, I enjoy working with all joints and regions of the body,” Longhurst said. “I have experience in treating post concussion patients. PT is an effective treatment in resolving post concussion issues.”

Longhurst treats every patient as if they were a member of his own family. His volunteering time includes the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia with their Speed Skating Team and Special Olympics of Utah. When not at work, Justin can be found enjoying time with his wife and daughter. With his roots tied to New England, he is excited to live in Maine amongst his fellow Red Sox and Patriot fans.

Physical therapists are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. They help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility, often avoiding surgery and reducing the need for long-term use of prescription medications. Physical therapists teach patients how to manage their condition and prevent reoccurrence so that they will achieve long-term health benefits.

Allied Physical Therapy is located on Middle Street in Farmington and is accepting new patients. This includes sports medicine, post surgical rehabilitation, and work related injuries. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469.