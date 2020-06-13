Katie Trask appointed Franklin Health Practice Manager

FARMINGTON - Katie Trask, BSN, RN, has been appointed practice manager of Franklin Health Pediatrics and Women’s Care. In her new role she is responsible for coaching and assisting clinical and administrative staff, and coordinating the daily operations to ensure a smooth workflow and optimum productivity.

Trask is a seasoned nurse with 19 years of nursing experience. She comes to us most recently as a clinical staff nurse and charge nurse/coordinator at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland where she was also an EPIC clinical support trainer and super user. She is certified in pediatric nursing and pediatric oncology.

Trask has additionally taught nursing students clinical and simulation labs at two Maine colleges, practiced as a school and camp nurse, and worked as a resident care director for an assisted living facility.

Trask resides in Jay with her three children: Jayden, Griffin and Armanilyn.

Both practices are located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus in Farmington.