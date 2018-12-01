KVBEL meet results

FARMINGTON - Kennebec Valley Business Education League is a Business Education League created for business students to be able compete in different areas against area high schools. Schools in the league include: Mt. Blue/FTC, Skowhegan, and Madison High School.

The following are the Mt. Blue results of the first competition of the school year. The KVBEL competitions are lead and organized by advisor Regina Savage.

Accounting I

1st, Garson Gross (Perfect Score)

1st, Jacelynn Daggett (Perfect Score)

3rd, Sam Stinson

Basic Business Skills

1st, Melissa Bamford

1st, Talazen Smith

Business Math

1st, Rowan Jellison

3rd, Wyatt Viles

Business Terminology

1st, Talazen Smith

3rd, Colbey Goozey

Computer Applications

1st, Jacelynn Daggett

2nd, Carson Gross

3rd, Mariel Damon

Internet Scavenger Hunt

1st, Charlie Eng

3rd, Annaset Jackson

3rd, Garrett Reynolds

Payroll Skills

2nd, Amelia Frederic

3rd, Rena Voter

3rd, Rowan Jellison

3rd, Eleanor DeCarolis

Personal Finance

1st, Emmalee Clark (Perfect Score)

1st, Garrett Reynolds (Perfect Score)

1st, Rena Voter (Perfect Score)

1st, Eleanor DeCarolis (Perfect Score)