KVCC announces Dean’s List for Spring 2019

FAIRFIELD - Kennebec Valley Community College is pleased to announce the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. The following students have earned a place on the Dean’s List by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying 9 credit hours or more for the semester.

KVCC congratulates these individuals for their outstanding academic accomplishments.

Dean's List students (from Franklin County)

Kelsey Biliouris of Wilton

Cody Billings of Dryden

Bethany Charles of Farmington

Rebecca Close of Dryden

Patricia Cormier of Farmington

Krystal Danforth of Jay

Elijah Dorian of Wilton

Sharon Dudley of Phillips

Amy Duvall of Farmington

Morgan Hackney of Jay

Courtney Melville of Farmington

MaryAnne Mudie of Chesterville

Judith Ogden of New Sharon

Erica Sanderson of Farmington

Matthew Smith of Jay

Michael Staples of Farmington

Tara Whitney of New Sharon

Taylor Williams of Eustis