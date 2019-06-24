KVCC announces Dean’s List for Spring 2019
FAIRFIELD - Kennebec Valley Community College is pleased to announce the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. The following students have earned a place on the Dean’s List by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying 9 credit hours or more for the semester.
KVCC congratulates these individuals for their outstanding academic accomplishments.
Dean's List students (from Franklin County)
Kelsey Biliouris of Wilton
Cody Billings of Dryden
Bethany Charles of Farmington
Rebecca Close of Dryden
Patricia Cormier of Farmington
Krystal Danforth of Jay
Elijah Dorian of Wilton
Sharon Dudley of Phillips
Amy Duvall of Farmington
Morgan Hackney of Jay
Courtney Melville of Farmington
MaryAnne Mudie of Chesterville
Judith Ogden of New Sharon
Erica Sanderson of Farmington
Matthew Smith of Jay
Michael Staples of Farmington
Tara Whitney of New Sharon
Taylor Williams of Eustis
