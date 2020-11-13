Lakehome Group announces newest addition

BELGRADE - Lakehome Group is pleased to announce the addition of Erica Dalrymple to its team of Realtors.

Erica grew up in New Sharon and has worked in Farmington for many years which allows her to be very familiar with the area. She has been working as the office administrator at Lakehome Group and recently received her sales agent license.

Erica is very excited to work with and guide you through all your buying and selling real estate needs and can be reached at

Lakehome Group on 75 Main Street in Belgrade Lakes. 207-495-2500.