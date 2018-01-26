Law firm adds new partner

FARMINGTON - The law firm of Sanders & Hanstein, PA, is pleased to announce that Tom Carey, who has been an associate of the firm for the past several years, has been named partner in the law practice.

Carey has a wide depth of experience and we know he will continue to be a tremendous asset to our clients. His practice consists primarily of family law and criminal defense work, but he is also active in the areas of personal injury and civil litigation. We are glad to call him our partner.

Carey graduated from the University of Illinois and got his law degree from Vermont Law School. He and his family reside in Vienna.