LEAP begins office expansion

FARMINGTON - Life Enrichment Advancing People begins Central Office Expansion Project on Farmington Falls Road in October.

LEAP employs nearly 200 people in west-central Maine and provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most of LEAP’s residential programs are in small, homelike settings located throughout Franklin County. All of LEAP’s programs, including case management, occur within a 40-mile radius of Farmington.

For the past several years, LEAP has been slowly growing to meet community needs, and the current office space has not been adequate to fulfill the mission. In recent years, LEAP has been leasing space in the Bass Building in Wilton to meet training requirements, as well as housing agency staff in remote office locations. This building project, which is an addition to the current office building, will allow the organization to consolidate administrative and training functions in one central location.

LEAP is committed to helping build strong communities, and we are utilizing local suppliers and contractors in all aspects of the project. Scott Nason of New Sharon is the builder and Hammond Lumber is supplying most of the materials. Meader Construction, Meader Electric, Windowman, Cornerstone Plumbing and Heating and Foam Pro insulation are all involved in portions of the project.

Construction is anticipated to start by the end of October and continue throughout the winter.

LEAP is a local non-profit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Our foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well-being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For more information on LEAP, and to learn more about our mission and services, please visit us at www.leapcommunity.org