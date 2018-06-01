LEAP to offer targeted case management services

by Darryl Wood

Leap Community Life Enrichment Advancing People has announced a new service to local adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Targeted case management is designed to connect people to the services they need and is required for adults receiving services under the Medicaid waiver program.

Case management services are provided by a social services or health professional to identify the medical, social, educational and other needs of the eligible person, identify services necessary to meet those needs and facilitate access to those services. Through a personalized approach, LEAP case managers assist individuals to navigate the adult developmental services system. Case management consists of developing a personal plan to assist persons in meeting their needs and personal goals, assessment, coordination, advocacy and monitoring.

LEAP has been providing residential and habilitative services to adults since 1980 and is pleased to be able to help people in a different but equally meaningful way.

Kristin McPherson was hired as program director in the Fall of 2017, and after a lot of work LEAP has become certified and is ready to start accepting clients. McPherson has extensive education and experience in management, social work and more specifically and recently in case management. It is expected she will maintain LEAP’s core values as the organization develops this new community resource into a quality human services program.

LEAP is a local non-profit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Its foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well-being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For more information on LEAP, and to learn more about our mission and services, please visit us at www.leapcommunity.org