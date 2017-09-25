Libertarian Party of Maine hosts first annual Liberty Picnic

DIXFIELD - The Western Foothills Chapter of the Libertarian Party of Maine will host an informal potluck picnic in eastern Dixfield from 11 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Libertarian candidates for U.S. Senate (Chris Lyons) and Maine Governor (Richard Light) are expected to attend the event, which is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Libertarian Party, which now has official major party legal status in Maine. The Libertarian Party promotes smaller government and lower taxes while protecting individual liberty.

Will Sampson, who coordinates the Western Foothills Chapter of the LPME, is hosting the picnic on his land with a picturesque waterfall forming the backdrop for the festivities. Access to the site is on Valley Road between Severy Hill Road and Rollins Ridge Road near the Oxford-Franklin county line and just off Rt. 17.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and a dish to share, folding chairs, etc. Barbecue facilities will be available for cooking.

For more information and complete directions, contact Sampson at wdshpbiz@aol.com or check the Libertarian Party of Maine Facebook page here.