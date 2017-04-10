Lions Club holds annual Speak Out contest at Mt. Blue High School

FARMINGTON - As part of its mission the Farmington Lions Club sponsors a public speaking contest for high schoolers in order to help them “Think about important issues facing them and their community and the state of nation, organize their thoughts and ideas into a logical sequence, namely a prepared speech, and to express their ideas publicly and defend ideas when questioned.”

This years “Speak Out” contest was held April 5 in the Bjorn Auditorium on Mt. Blue Campus. A small but enthusiastic group of speakers participated with such topics as “Historical Examples-Speaking Out Your Passions,” “Tesler Cars-Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels,” “Overcoming Irlen Syndrome-problems with the brain’s ability to process visual information,” and “Veterans’ Mistreatment-how to help those who made us safe.” A very distinguished audience was on hand to cheer the speakers including Mt Blue teacher Debby Muise who has been successfully coaching teams since the program’s inception.

Two Judges, Lions Jeff Wright and Jeremy McFarland, deliberated for some time before determining a winner among the accomplished speakers. Students are judged based on the speech delivery as well as the speech writing, subject matter analysis and their impromptu responses to two different questions from Lions interrogators (Ton Hagerstrom and Ron Cullenberg) based on the subject matter of their speeches.

Master of Ceremonies, Ron Cullenberg, awarded prizes to each of the speakers: Remington Bard, MacKenzie Seaward, Nolan Rogers, with the first place award going to River Lisius. River will represent Mt. Blue at the state competition Saturday, April 29 in Orono. This will be a return trip for River who placed third last year in the State competition.