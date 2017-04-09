Literacy Volunteers now accepting book donations

FARMINGTON - Literacy Volunteers, a non-profit organization to promote literacy, is now accepting book donations to help build their traveling libraries and add to fundraising events.

The Literacy Volunteers Traveling Libraries program shares free books at 7 sites in the area, including food banks, the Healthy Community Coalition office, the United Way Tri-Valley office and will soon be making their way to the Head Start program.

This service, funded in part by the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, works to get books into every home in Franklin County. Children’s books and books for young teens are the most popular.

A new collaboration with the Farmington Recreation Department will allow for all book donations from April 1 through June 30 to be dropped off at the Farmington Community Center on 127 Middle Street, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please inquire at the office there or call 778-3464. There will be donation receipt forms available. If you cannot drop off books during this time please call Lit. Vol. at 500-3131 to make other arrangements.

Our annual book sale is May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge in Farmington. New to this year’s book sale is a literacy festival, with children’s activities, storytelling, and music. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers and our famous bake sale as well as a petting zoo outside. We look forward to seeing all book enthusiasts there.

Please note: The only books we can’t utilize are encyclopedias, technology books, college text books or books that are torn, mildewed, or water damaged.