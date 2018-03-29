Livermore student recognized with Principal’s Award

JAY – Rylee Delaney of Livermore, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2018 Principal’s Award, Principal Thomas Plourde announced last week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principal’s Association is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout her years at Spruce Mountain High School, Delaney has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in many co-curricular activities.

Delaney, Thomas Plourde and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 7 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.