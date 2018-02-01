Local adult education programs create healthcare career pathways

FARMINGTON - Looking for a job in the healthcare field? Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education and Franklin County Adult Basic Education in partnership with Western Maine Area Health Education Center will present an informative evening featuring Healthcare Careers.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the Bass Room of Franklin Memorial Hospital from 5 - 8:30 p.m. This event is offered free of charge and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Local healthcare employers will speak about employment opportunities and job openings in greater Franklin County, the amount of time required to become job-ready, and any requirements for the courses. In addition, rate of pay and potential benefits will be covered. Discussion will also include what is involved in day to day routine.

Medical courses facilitated through these adult education programs will also assist in resume writing, workforce technology skills and medical-focused academic courses using a team-teaching approach. Many classes will be scheduled to ensure that adult learners can maintain their current job; alleviating fears of income loss while transitioning to a new career.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for EMTs is expected to grow by 33 percent through 2020, far outpacing many other occupations. Certified Medical Assistants are expected to see a job growth of 17 percent over the next decade in Maine while phlebotomists are also in high demand. Maine currently has the oldest median age population in the nation, and Maine’s population continues to age. This translates into a larger current need for healthcare workers in many fields, as well as an increasing need for healthcare professionals in the future. As the healthcare profession increases their need for employees, more funding becomes available to help people enter this line of employment. Internships, apprenticeships, and financial help for taking classes is often available.

Sign up for the February 13th healthcare event today by calling: Robyn Raymond, Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education at (207)897-6406 or Glenn Kapiloff, Franklin County Adult Basic Education at (207)778-3460.