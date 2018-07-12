Local area funeral homes announce merger

FARMINGTON – Kent C. Wiles, of Wiles Funeral Homes, Inc., d/b/a Wiles Remembrance Centers, and his sister, Rhonda A. Wiles-Rosell, and Jeremy MacFarlane, president of Adams~McFarlane Funeral Home and Cremation Care are pleased to announce the merger of the Adams-McFarlane with Wiles Funeral Homes, Inc., effective July 4.

This merger represents a trend nationwide in the consolidation and mainstreaming of personnel, equipment and facilities for the ultimate purpose of offering affordable choices and quality services for all families.

“This has been a shared mission of both firms and with a unified business, our goal is to continue being the premier leader in West Central Maine, offering affordable, quality end-of-life choices with the Golden Rule serving as our guiding principle,” Ken Wiles said.

A newly designed website including a pre-planning app for smart phones and tablet will be unveiled as well as new themes and music for video tributes within the next month as the firm continues to be one of the leaders within the industry with new and invigorating ideas in memorialization.

The Wiles Remembrance Centers are located in Dixfield, Jay and Farmington. The Farmington location will be known as The Wiles Remembrance Center and Cremation Service: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, located at 137 Farmington Falls Road, Rtes. 2 & 27, Farmington.

The telephone numbers will remain the same: 778-5911, 778-3350 and 639-2541, as well as 1-800-640-5910.