Local author takes number one on Amazon’s College Guides list

Author Ellie Duley hit number one on the Amazon's College Guides Category Best Sellers List on May 3 for the release of her book "College Admission Success." The book also ranked number two in the College Entrance category and was also named a "Hot New Release" by Amazon.

Author Ellie Duley works as an Independent Educational Consultant in the state of Maine and beyond. She works with high school students and their families to help guide them through the college admission process. Prior to opening her IEC practice, Duley was a high school counselor.

With over 3,000 colleges in the United States, the college application process can be a daunting task that leaves many parents confused, overwhelmed and stressed. Duley’s book, "College Admission Success," is based on her years of experience. In it, she covers everything from the difference between scholarships, grants and school loans, to what the college list is and how to make a balanced one, to when to start thinking about college, and everything in between.

"College Admissions Success: A Counselor’s Sure-Fire Guide For High School Students" will guide you through ‘what happens when’ in the college application process by giving tips along the way as well as empowering the student to take control of his or her own college process. This book provides thought provoking questions for both parents and students to help find the best college fit: academically, socially and financially.

When told that her book became a best seller on Amazon, Duley said, “I never started out to write a best seller. My aim is to help high school students and their parents understand all their options and be better equipped to decide on the right path.”

Families will typically contact Duley as early as eighth grade or in the beginning of the high school process. This allows for her expert advice on class selection and testing schedules.

To learn more about Ellie Duley, visit http://duleycollegecounseling.com.

"College Admission Success" is available on Amazon.com in Paperback and Kindle.