Local dental office named externship site for UNE College of Dental Medicine

FARMINGTON - Dr. Katherine Heer is pleased to announce that her dental office has been named as one of the community-based externship sites for the University of New England College of Dental Medicine.

The externship provides students with real world dental treatment experience and is the final component to complete their education. The externship allows Heer to supervise dental students treating patients. Student dentists participate in up to three, 12-weeks rotations in 36 designated sites throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Michelle Berry (CDM ’17) has joined Heer for the first rotation and she is currently welcoming new patients.

Patients who see the dental student will receive services on a reduced fee schedule. Please contact the office at 778-4200 to schedule an appointment with student dentist Berry.