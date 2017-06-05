Local engineer receives state award

LIVERMORE FALLS - Main-Land is excited to announce that the Maine Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers award for the 2016 Young Engineer of the Year was given to Esther Bizier, P.E.

Bizier graduated as Valedictorian from Livermore Falls High School in Livermore Falls and went on to receive a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono. Bizier started at Main-Land as a student intern, began as a staff engineer upon graduation, and is now a project manager and project engineer at Main-Land. Her recent projects include Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport, a site expansion project at the Oxford Casino in Oxford, and Riverweb Farm in Avon.

Bizier resides in her hometown of Livermore and plays a very active role in the community.

For more information about Main-Land Development Consultants, visit www.main-landdci.com or call (207) 897-6752.

Main-Land Development Consultants has been providing land use planning services including surveying, soils testing, mapping, environmental assessment, civil engineering, permitting, forestry and wastewater design to both public and private sectors of Maine since 1974.