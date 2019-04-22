Local teen wins Miss Crown of America

FARMINGTON - A local teenager will represent the region as Miss Crown of America, a title that she won at a national pageant earlier this month. The pageant was held in Orlando, Florida where Eliza Richard competed in Personal Introduction, Interview, Outfit of Choice, Evening Gown, Casual Wear, and Photogenic areas of competition.

Richard will spend the upcoming year volunteering and giving back to the community, all while promoting her platform of Love the Skin You’re In: an initiative to educate people on eating disorders, provide resources and support to peers and parents, to promote healthy and positive lifestyles, and instill the hope of eating disorder recovery.