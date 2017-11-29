Low interest emergency loans available for Franklin County farms

BANGOR - U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency acting-Administrator Steve Peterson today announced that physical loss loans are available for 13 counties in Maine. Farm operators who have suffered major physical losses caused by heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding that occurred from Oct. 29 through Oct. 30, 2017, may be eligible for emergency loans.

The notification has been issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, Washington and York counties as the primary damaged area.

Additionally, three Maine counties are contiguous to this designated disaster area, making these producers also potentially eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Aroostook, Knox and Piscataquis.

Carroll, Coos and Strafford counties in New Hampshire are also eligible for emergency loans because they are contiguous.

FSA’s low interest emergency loans may be made available to any applicant with a qualifying loss in the counties named above. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only.

Physical loss loans may be made to eligible farmers and ranchers to repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agriculture operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Producers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans for physical losses.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.