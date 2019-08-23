Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. awarded 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine

LIVERMORE FALLS - Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce winning a coveted spot with the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine awards. This award marks Main-Land’s second time in a row as a best place to work, having placed 8th in Maine last year.

The awards program is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Department of Labor, the Department of Economic and Community Development and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 75 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second and majority part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Main-Land will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 2nd and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com. For more information about Main-Land, visit www.main-landdci.com or call 207-897-6752.



Main-Land Development Consultants has been providing land use consulting services, including engineering, surveying, and environmental sciences, to both public and private sectors, helping people with their land since 1974.