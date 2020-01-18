Main-Land Development expands to Falmouth

LIVERMORE FALLS - Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., a land use consulting company, is expanding with a new office in Falmouth.

“Main-Land has worked throughout the state of Maine for decades,” Main-Land CEO Bob Berry said. “Lately, we are helping more people in Southern Maine. It’s time for those clients to be served by a local office.”

Main-Land performs civil engineering, geoengineering, land surveying, and environmental sciences for private and public clients. Sample projects include the new Hannaford Supermarket in Mechanic Falls, mapping for the Town of Freeport, a shoreland zone project on Chebeague Island, and the Oxford Casino in Oxford.

“Land surveying is about understanding your land,” Director of Surveying at Main-Land Tim Gallant said. “Don’t wonder where your lines are. We can find them.”

“We love being outside,” Director of Environmental Sciences Joe Stevenson said. “Our environmental sciences team can service all your needs pertaining to identifying important natural resources on your property, permitting activities with Maine DEP, and even subsurface wastewater (septic) design.”

Main-Land’s office is located at 367 Route 1, third floor south building, Falmouth. Hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Call 207-897-6752 or stop in for a visit.