Main-Land director receives site evaluator accreditation

LIVERMORE FALLS - Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Director of Environmental Sciences, Joseph Stevenson, L.P.F. has recently completed his training and received his accreditation to be a Licensed Site Evaluator, L.S.E.

Stevenson will continue to assist Main-Land clients with permitting, soils work, forest management planning services and wetland delineations. He will now add septic system designs to his workload.

Stevenson has become an important part of Main-Land operations. As a director, he manages all aspects of Main-Land's environmental service efforts, a staff of four professionals and sits on Main-Land’s Leadership Team, where he helps set policy and drive improvement for the benefit of the company's clients.

Stevenson currently lives with his wife, Alanna, and their three daughters in Fayette.

Main-Land Development Consultants has been providing land use planning services including surveying, soils testing, mapping, environmental assessment, engineering, permitting and wastewater design to both public and private sectors of Maine since 1974. For more information about Main-Land Development Consultants, visit www.main-landdci.com or call (207) 897-6752.