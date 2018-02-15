Main-Land welcomes new engineer

LIVERMORE - Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce its newest engineer.

Emily Carrier of Farmington has recently joined Main-Land as a staff engineer. Her duties include engineering calculations and design, drafting and assisting a team of other engineers at Main-Land.

Carrier is originally from beautiful Oquossoc, located between Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes in mountainous western Maine. She attended Rangeley Lakes Regional High School in Rangeley, then Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. She passed the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam, is an Engineer-Intern, served as an officer in the Society of Women Engineers, is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and is a Daughter of the American Revolution.

Main-Land has need for additional staff, including a Senior Civil Engineer. For more information about Main-Land or for a job listing please visit www.main-landdci.com or call (207) 897-6752.

Main-Land Development Consultants has been providing land use planning services including surveying, soils testing, mapping, environmental assessment, engineering, forestry, permitting and wastewater design to both public and private sectors of Maine since 1974.