Main-Lane hires three new employees

LIVERMORE FALLS - Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. has announced the hiring three new team members this summer.

Eric Whitney is a staff soil scientist at Main-Land. Eric hails from Rhode Island and is a graduate from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Environmental Science and Management. Eric specializes in all things dirt. No, really. And there is a mountain (see what I did there?) of things to know about soils, including wetland sciences, soil type profiling and mapping, regulatory permitting, agriculture, and septic system design.

Whitney enjoys hiking and has been exploring the mountains offered in Western Maine. He also enjoys martial arts: he holds a black belt in Karate and is currently training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Eric is now a resident of Farmington.

Shane Howley is a staff civil engineer at Main-Land. He really is civil. Mostly. Shane is from a military family, so he hails from all over. Most recently, he called Missouri his home. Shane is a graduate from the University of Maine (shameless alma mater plug: Go Black Bears!) with a degree in, as it turns out, civil engineering. Shane specializes in site design, most recently working on a commercial / retail project in the Lewiston - Auburn area.

Howley is a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army National Guard, has already completed Officer’s Training, and will be continuing to higher training next spring. Howley enjoys bicycling and can be spotted tearing up the trails and streets all over Livermore Falls where he now resides.

Erica Coombs is a staff administrative assistant at Main-Land. Erica is a Jay native and a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in Natural Resources. Erica has added some much-needed administrative capacity to our growing company.

Coombs enjoys group fitness and is an instructor at Fitness Stylz in Livermore Falls. Erica lives with her wicked awesome husband, Corey in Livermore Falls.

So, we hired a martial artist, a soldier, and a fitness ninja. It’s a good thing we treat people well here.

Main-Land has need for additional staff, including a Senior Land Surveyor, Civil Engineers and Project Managers at many levels. You do not need to be physically scary. For more information about Main-Land or for a job listing please visit www.main-landdci.com or call (207) 897-6752.