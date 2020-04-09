Maine Agricultural Mediation Program can help farm families, workers during COVID-19

ORONO - The Maine Agricultural Mediation Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Mediation Program, provides farm coaching and alternative dispute resolution through mediation to farmers, their lenders and others directly affected by the actions of certain USDA agencies.

“Sometimes having a neutral third party in the room can help a farm family talk through a difficult topic,” says MAMP program director and University of Maine Cooperative Extension human development specialist Leslie Forstadt. The mediation program can offer farm coaching, which includes how to make decisions related to farm finances and leases, and farm transitions, or to create alternative plans in case one of the farm team members falls ill due to COVID-19.

During mediation, trained and impartial mediators help participants through the voluntary, confidential process of dispute resolution with the goal of avoiding expensive, lengthy administrative appeals and litigation.

For more information call 207.581.3487 or email maineagmediation@maine.edu. MAMP, which works in partnership with Family and Community Mediation, is a member of the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine, and is administered by UMaine Extension.