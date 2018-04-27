Maine Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

ELLSWORTH - Applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides scholarship support to women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine who are pursuing post-secondary education in either science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is June 1, 2018. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional offices in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.