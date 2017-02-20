Maine High Peaks branding strategy sessions set for Feb. 28 & March 1



CARRABASSETT VALLEY - There are two ultimate goals of a regional branding strategy: to represent the allure of a destination for potential visitors, and to help the region better understand what industries and types of investment it is trying to attract. A regional brand should appeal to the types of people and markets a region is looking for, both for tourism and for relocation. The brand development process encourages destinations to assess and market who they are as well as who they want to become.

More than two years ago, a group of stakeholders in our region got together to develop a brand for the region. The purpose of this was to help improve economic conditions in our area. During the process the group defined and created a brand, "Maine High Peaks – Discover an Elevated Sense of Living."

The Franklin County Network of Networks will host two Maine High Peaks Branding Strategy Sessions. One will be held on Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the University of Maine at Farmington with guest presenter, Simon Rucker, executive director for the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust on behalf of the High Peaks Initiative and the second one on March 1, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Sugarloaf Inn with guest presenter Nancy Perlson, also representing the High Peaks Initiative.

“The Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust was pleased to have a role in the branding process through trademarking the term for stakeholders to use,” Rucker said. “We are hoping that this furthers the process and helps the communities in the region. It would be great if Maine High Peaks could become an iconic brand like the Appalachian Trail.”

Comprised of three networks: fcNET (higher education and training), fcTourism and the High Peaks Creative Council; the Franklin County Network of Networks seeks to strengthen the region’s business sector and encourage entrepreneurial enterprises with strategies that build on the assets that already contribute to Franklin County’s special quality of life.

Tourism business owners are encouraged to join the branding process. Lee’Ann Delcourt, owner of the Spillover Motel & Spillover Inn at Stratton Brook, has recently become involved with the process.

“When local businesses support one another by encouraging our guests and tourists to visit other small businesses in our area we all win,” Delcourt said. “We are creating lasting success and enthusiasm all around as we support one another. It's refreshing to be a part of a positive, onward and upward, endeavor."

Stakeholders are now is a position to advance the process to the next stage: Further definition, development of marketing tools, and implementation. Please plan to join in one of two upcoming sessions to be part of this very exciting branding process.

RSVPs are appreciated at this link.