Maine School of Masonry open house accepting applications

AVON - Maine School of Masonry will host an Open house on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Maine School of Masonry is now accepting applications for the 2020/21 school year.

There is a shortage of skilled, trained masons. It is in high demand all over the US. Landscape, residential, and commercial contractors are looking for skilled masons. There are 25 companies ready to hire graduates.

Maine School of Masonry is fraction of the cost for traditional college and will be running classes on site. Housing available. For more information call 207-639-2392 or email at masonryschool@tds.net

Visit https://masonryschool.org/ to learn more about programs on Aug. 21.