Maine School of Masonry to hold open house on May 25

AVON - Masonry is a lost art but in high demand. The Maine School of Masonry has twelve businesses ready to give MSM graduates jobs once they’ve completed the courses. The school helps line up the positions if students so desire.

The Maine School of Masonry will hold an open house on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be information about the school’s Masonry certificate program and the Historic Restoration & Preservation courses. MSM offers an unique opportunity to work on historic sites like Fort Knox during the course.

The MSM open house welcomes everyone who has an interest in the school or attending classes. Personal at the school look forward to answering any questions

The following are the businesses looking for skilled masons who graduate from MSM courses.

In Maine:

Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland -Restoration of churches, year round

Ed McGarrity, Maine Masonry - Steady Work, Competitive Pay Rates, Affordable Health/Dental Insurance

Doug Sanford - Eastland Construction and Development, Biddeford. Lifetime of masonry employment, Repointing, rebuilding, restoration

Gottlieb Landscape Design - Mount Vernon.

Dawn Pauley Hodsdon -North Monmouth

Hall Landscaping – Rockland.

S&S Masonry - Levant

Dimillo Construction & Masonry. Chimney rebuilds and repairs, retaining walls, stone work etc. North Yarmouth.

Freshwater Stone & Brickwork Inc., Orland.

G. Drake Masonry INC., Looking for Masons and tenders

Out of state: