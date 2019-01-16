MaineCF grants available for Franklin and Somerset County nonprofits

ELLSWORTH - Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2019. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2018 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

The Western Mountains Committee, a volunteer committee of Franklin and Somerset county residents and business leaders, reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding. In 2018, the committee awarded more than $66,000 in grants to nine nonprofits.

The Western Mountains Fund was launched in 1992 with a gift from the late H. King Cummings, who was an ardent, early supporter of the Maine Community Foundation. Since that time, the Western Mountains Committee has awarded more than $1.8 million in grants.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.