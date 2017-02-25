Maine’s High Peaks publishes 3rd annual visitor guide

KINGFIELD - Maine’s High Peaks has grown from a small business association to a regional organization with more 200 members in Franklin County and beyond. As a business association for 22 years, the organization is looking out for the interests of businesses and residents throughout the Maine’s High Peaks Region for better economic opportunities for all.

The Flagstaff Area Business Association was created in 1996 as a forum for local business people to deal with issues important to the Eustis/Stratton business community. In 2012, the by-laws were changed to encompass the greater High Peaks Region in order to more effectively address issues important to regional economic development. Outdoor adventure tourism is the primary economic driver of the region, therefore the primary focus of FABA’s initiatives and actions is to create a greater awareness of the region as a premier destination for outdoor adventures.

During the last year, we have had over 2,000 visitors at the Regional Visitor’s Center in Carrabassett Valley and over 1,000 have contacted Maine’s High Peaks by phone or email to request the second official Maine’s High Peaks Guidebook.

Maine’s High Peaks has distributed 22,000 guidebooks during 2016, introducing thousands of potential visitors to Maine’s western mountains.

“We are excited to introduce our third annual guide,” said Richard Fotter, secretary/treasurer of Maine’s High Peaks. The 2017 visitor’s guidebooks are currently being delivered to business locations throughout Franklin County.

Please drop in to your favorite business and pick up a copy. You can also contact us through email, info@maineshighpeaks.com, or call us at 207-235-6008, and a copy will be sent to you. Visitors are always welcome to our Regional Visitors Center at 1216 Carrabassett Drive, across the street from Ayotte’s Country Store on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

Maine’s High Peaks promotes the economic welfare and goals of the surrounding areas by providing a forum for networking, cooperative advertising, community sponsorship and the exchange of ideas in order to create and maintain the Maine’s High Peaks Region as a thriving four-season tourist destination.

FABA/dba/Maine’s High Peaks also invites you to explore the Maine High Peaks Scenic Byway from Kingfield to the Canadian Border.