Maine’s High Peaks unveils new visitor guide

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Maine's High Peaks has unveiled its new 2017 Official Visitor's Guide, featuring a photograph by a local artist.

Doug Archer of Wire Bridge Photography took the cover picture. Originally from New Portland, Doug and his wife Roxanne moved to his family’s homestead in 1984. Doug started taking photos in 2014 and opened his gallery, "Wire Bridge Photography," in March of 2016. Many of Doug’s photographs can be seen in our Third Annual Maine’s High Peaks Visitor’s Guide, of which 22,000 were printed.

The photo was taken on the Carrabassett River just off the Huston Brook Road in Carrabassett Valley. The Guide is one of the most widely distributed tourist publications from Franklin County. They are delivered to over 2,000 people, by request to all 50 states, in addition to 3,000 visitors stopping at Maine’s Welcome Centers.

The remaining Guides are available at hotels, restaurants and member businesses throughout the Maine’s High Peaks region. Eighteen hundred copies were also distributed at the Boston AAA Travel Show last weekend. To find out more about joining the Business Association, email: info@maineshighpeaks.com or call Joni at 207-235-6008.

Visitors are always welcome at the Maine’s High Peaks Visitor’s Center, 1216 Carrabassett Drive, Route 27, Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Have a cup of coffee along with the exchange of ideas in order to create and maintain the Maine’s High Peaks Region as a thriving four-season area for all to enjoy.

The guide can be downloaded at www.maineshighpeaks.com.