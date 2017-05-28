Maine’s Mega Yard Sale now taking registrations

FARMINGTON - Do you have a ton of stuff sitting in your garage, attic, or basement that you would like to pass on to someone else? Do you love animals? Would you like to support your furry friends at the Franklin County Animal Shelter?

If the answer to all of those questions is YES, then sign up now to sell your stuff at the Maine Mega Yard Sale at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come shop for just a $1 entry fee for everyone 7 years and up. All proceeds from entry fees and space registrations go directly to your furry friends at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, and the cash from all sales goes directly in your pocket.

All of the details can be found on our webpage For more information call the shelter at 778-2638, or email dory@fcanimalshelter.org