Maine’s Mega Yard Sale- register now

FARMINGTON - Maine’s Mega Yard Sale at the Farmington Fairgrounds is coming soon. Join us on Saturday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Central Maine’s largest yard sale. We are expecting over 500 shoppers, so now is the time to register and sell your unwanted items, hand-crafts, or direct sales items. Early bird registration ends April 30, and booths are assigned on a first-registered-first-served basis, so don’t wait.

Spaces can be reserved for $25 outside, or $40 inside ($35 outside and $50 inside after April 30th). Registration forms can be found online at www.fcanimalshelter.org under the Events tab, or registration forms are available at the Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

The event will include vendors selling their personal yard sale, hand-crafted, or direct sales items. Food items and water will also be sold in the fireman’s shack to benefit the shelter. Parking at the event is free, and with just a $1 entry fee for anyone 7 years and older, visitors will be able to peruse the sales and purchase snacks and beverages from food vendors. This will be a fun outdoor event for families.

Shoppers will park inside the Fairgrounds, entering at the Maple Street entrance. Doors to the Fairground will open promptly at 8 a.m. Maine’s Mega Yard Sale is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. The summer is a very busy time of year for the shelter, so the proceeds from entrance fees and vendor registration fees will help cover the cost of spaying/neutering, vaccinating, feeding, and caring for the many stray cats and dogs brought to the shelter. Questions? Call (207)778-2638 for more information. We look forward to seeing you at Maine’s Mega Yard Sale on June 23.