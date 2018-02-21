Senator Angus King tours Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington

FARMINGTON - On Friday, U.S Senator Angus King paid a special visit to Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, a specialized assisted living community providing personal care, services, and programming exclusively for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The Farmington community, which opened in fall of 2017, is the newest location owned and operated by Maine-based Woodlands Senior Living. The organization is known for providing trusted assisted living and memory care to generations of Maine seniors.

The visit, warmly welcomed by Woodlands staff, was the first time King had been to the Farmington location. The senator received a tour of the 36-bed memory care community, met and spoke with the organization’s specially skilled staff, and engaged with residents.

“We are pleased to host Senator King and really appreciate his interest in not only our memory care community specifically, but also the needs around Alzheimer’s disease as a whole in Maine,” said Woodlands CEO Matthew Walters. “It’s an honor to serve the needs of individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s disease in Farmington and the greater Franklin County area.”

King expressed an interest in the Farmington location being an intentionally designed, secure environment for living featuring multiple common areas, expansive outdoor gardens and walking paths, and fully furnished private and shared rooms with private bathrooms. An important aspect of care also includes daily social and activities program to promote continued involvement in personal interests.

The location—the first of its kind in Franklin County—will be expanding in the fall of 2018 to include a 58-bed assisted living community and 22 upscale independent apartments featuring studio, one-, and two-bedroom layout options.

“The residents and staff at Woodlands Memory Care are a powerful example of how community living helps seniors struggling with dementia and memory loss,” King said. “With approximately 27,000 people in Maine living with Alzheimer’s disease today, it is critical we invest in infrastructure that expands research and development efforts to combat this disease and supports caregiving for the millions of family members and health care professionals caring for people with Alzheimer’s across the country.”

The Farmington location is the 12th senior living community and the seventh memory care specific location in Maine for Woodlands Senior Living.