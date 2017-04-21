Marketing grant for small businesses announced for western Maine

New Ventures Maine has announced a marketing mini-grant opportunity for small businesses in western Maine. Its program strengthens access to markets for entrepreneurs by supporting the development of professional, well-planned marketing tools, materials, activities.

New Ventures Maine is partnering with Norway Savings Bank to provide funding support for this mini-grant in central and western Maine.

Up to $400 is available to the winners of the Marketing Mini-grant competition. Eligible applicants include individual small business owners, business partners, or groups of business owners in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. Criteria for the contest: having 5 or fewer full-time employees, and having gross annual sales of $250,000 or less. Not-for-profit organizations or businesses are not eligible. A 25 percent match of the prize amount will be required. Mini‐grants support new or expanded business marketing and promotion, not the production of products or purchase of equipment, tools, furnishings, or other fixed assets.

Recent marketing mini-grant recipients in western Maine include:

Dean and Deborah Richmond of Pleasant River Farms in Mason Township near Bethel. The funds from the New Ventures Maine Marketing Mini-grant were used towards marketing elements of Pleasant River Farms compost collection program. The goal was to raise brand awareness and to increase public participation of the composting program. The marketing campaign included production and distribution of educational signs and marketing materials.

Glenn and Sandee Gordon of Good Karma Café and Health Food Store in Rumford. The funds from the New Ventures Maine Marketing Mini-grant were used to implement marketing tools including Facebook ads and website development.

For this current Marketing Mini-grant competition applications are due by Friday, May 5, 2017. For more information about the mini-grant program for all six regions of the state please go to newventuresmaine.org. For an application for businesses located in Androscoggin, Franklin or Oxford counties please go to: http://bit.ly/2ova0S6

For more information or to receive a paper application please contact Karleen Andrews, karleen.andrews@maine.edu or call (207) 557-1885.

New Ventures Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition free classes and workshops, on-site and online, and one-on-one coaching in four program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money, Become a Leader.

New Ventures Maine is administered by the University of Maine at Augusta and operates out of 10 offices statewide. For more information and to find classes: newventuresmaine.org.